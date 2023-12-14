Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $418,040.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

