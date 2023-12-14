Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

