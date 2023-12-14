Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $126.67 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

