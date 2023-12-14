IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,669 ($20.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,539.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,555.97.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

