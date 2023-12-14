IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($23.22) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.
IMI Stock Performance
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,669 ($20.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,539.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,555.97.
IMI Company Profile
