Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 15.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) was down 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 215,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 190,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Indiva from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.13 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Indiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDVA

Indiva Price Performance

About Indiva

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The firm has a market cap of C$14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.