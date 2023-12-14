Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up about 4.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 4.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BOCT stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

