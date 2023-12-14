Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 1.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

