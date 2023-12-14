Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £986.45 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of £986.45 ($1,238.33).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 932 ($11.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 992 ($12.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.40.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,121.21%.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

