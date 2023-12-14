Insider Buying: Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN – Get Free Report) insider Errol Smart acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$170,000.00 ($111,842.11).

Errol Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

Orion Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Orion Minerals Company Profile

Orion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia and South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, nickel, and cobalt, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship projects include the Prieska Copper Zinc mine project located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa; and the Okiep Copper project located in the north of Cape Town.

