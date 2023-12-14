Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Wade Johnston acquired 3,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,265.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.