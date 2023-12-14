Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 494,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,264.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.