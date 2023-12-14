Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 494,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,264.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
SMMT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.