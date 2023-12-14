Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 14,755 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Associated Banc Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ASB opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

