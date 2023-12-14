Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $5,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,027,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cencora stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

