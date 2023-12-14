Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 13,405 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$54,960.50.

Shares of CVE MTA opened at C$4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.96.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

