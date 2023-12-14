Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 30,526 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.