Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.