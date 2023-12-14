Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of FPEI opened at $17.63 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

