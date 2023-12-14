Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 5.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

