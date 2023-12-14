Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

