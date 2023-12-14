Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.