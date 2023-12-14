Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $12,326,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. 529,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,233. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $124.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

