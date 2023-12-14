International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

