International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $234.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

