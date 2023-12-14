International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

