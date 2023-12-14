International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

