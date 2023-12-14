International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $4.67 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

