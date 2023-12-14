International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.68 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

