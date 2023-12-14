International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

