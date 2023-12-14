International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.