International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 278.9% in November

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 242.85% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAGY. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

