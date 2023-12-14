International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 103,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.