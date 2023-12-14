Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.65. Approximately 920,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 770,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

