Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,898 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

