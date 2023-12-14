Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 554.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 264,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.84 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2889 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

