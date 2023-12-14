Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $164.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

