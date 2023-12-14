Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for about 2.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $176.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

