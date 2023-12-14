Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

