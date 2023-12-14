Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up about 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.35 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

