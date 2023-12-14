Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

