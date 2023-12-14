Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $142,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

