Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $155,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,766 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.