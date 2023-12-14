Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $177,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
