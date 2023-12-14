Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $12,944,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

