Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 5.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

