Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

