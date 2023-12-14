Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,566 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

