Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the period. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance comprises 1.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 681,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 309,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 70,209 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REFI shares. Compass Point downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.