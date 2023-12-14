Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

