Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 181.1% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,388.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,426.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

