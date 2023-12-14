Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,207,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,591 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

